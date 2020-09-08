Peloton (PTON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTON opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,798.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

