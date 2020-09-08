Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $241.81. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,216 shares of company stock valued at $9,458,135. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $994,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

