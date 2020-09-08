Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PCI)

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has increased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:PCI opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

