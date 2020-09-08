Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.88. The company had a trading volume of 100,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,764,725. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $39.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $15,037,509.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,108 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $55,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,085,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,532,323.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

