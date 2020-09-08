Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $119.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 285,276 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

