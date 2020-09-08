Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $3.86. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 32,163 shares.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Polymet Mining by 36.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60,148 shares in the last quarter.

Polymet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

