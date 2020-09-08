PostCoin Price Tops $0.0010 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,843.43 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PostCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006301 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022944 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

