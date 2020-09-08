Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.17 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-2.97 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

