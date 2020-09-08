ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 50,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 29.2% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 19,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.7% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 195,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter.

SH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,625. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

