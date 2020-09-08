ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Gap Down to $59.10

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.10, but opened at $54.00. ProShares Ultra Technology shares last traded at $55.51, with a volume of 19,761 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,102,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $785,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,555,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

