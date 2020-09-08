ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $27.52. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 444,209 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $421,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

