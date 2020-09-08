Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Providence Gold Mines Inc (CVE:PHD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Providence Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 24,794 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00.

Providence Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in California, the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Red Hut Metals Inc and changed its name to Providence Gold Mines Inc in July 2017. Providence Gold Mines Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

