Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,182 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.36 ($18.32).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,199.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,138.86. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 462.96%.

In other Prudential news, insider Shriti Vadera acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,500.46). Also, insider Philip Remnant acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80) per share, with a total value of £12,860 ($16,803.87). Insiders acquired 45,030 shares of company stock valued at $54,167,065 in the last ninety days.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

