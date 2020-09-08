Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 789,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 579,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 90,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

