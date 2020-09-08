Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE:ASH opened at $74.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 180.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

