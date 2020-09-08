Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess stock opened at $454.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.69 and a 200-day moving average of $452.32. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $561.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $3,914,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $1,530,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 275.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $4,463,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total value of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

