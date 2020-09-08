Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,595 shares of company stock worth $187,735 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

