Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 40,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Questerre Energy Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

