RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of RDNT opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $795.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.58 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 102.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RadNet by 34.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in RadNet by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RadNet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

