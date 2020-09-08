Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.06. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 1,306 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a market cap of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Recro Pharma Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 422.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 227,052 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 227.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 158.6% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,004,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

