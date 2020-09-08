Relx (LON:REL) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,962 ($25.64) price objective on the stock.

REL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,015 ($26.33) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Relx to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,905.64 ($24.90).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.79) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,707.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,792.31. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.56).

Relx (LON:REL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX 37 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 36.60 ($0.48) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Relx will post 101.1674238 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a GBX 13.60 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

