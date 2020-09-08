Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $0.98. Remark shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 12,125 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MARK shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $106.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $876,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 8.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

