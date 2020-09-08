Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.23 ($39.10).

EPA:RNO opened at €25.16 ($29.60) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.68.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

