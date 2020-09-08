Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 8,093 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,240,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $2,491,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,405. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.