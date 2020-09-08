Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 154 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 141.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LULU traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.34. 34,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,349. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $348.94 and a 200 day moving average of $273.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.30.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.