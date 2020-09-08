Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,935 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 81.4% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 156,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88, a PEG ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

