Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 621 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 211.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182,038. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

