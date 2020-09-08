Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 697 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $201.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.87.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

