Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 40,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 134,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

