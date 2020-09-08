Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 119.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,856,454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,135,000 after buying an additional 1,049,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,100,000 after buying an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.78.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $104.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,537. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.75. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.