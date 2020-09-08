Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.06 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,581 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.82% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,771. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

