Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 245.4% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 245,700 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 363.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 93,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,258 shares during the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

