Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $145,726,000 after acquiring an additional 54,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,524 shares of company stock valued at $121,935,040 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $517.75. 84,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,182,327. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $397.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.49.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

