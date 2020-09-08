Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 117.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 422,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 228,064 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 90.7% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,932 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 157.3% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 187,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of PG traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. 103,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. The stock has a market cap of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $121.08. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

