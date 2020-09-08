Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

