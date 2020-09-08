Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $867,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 302,189 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 106,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 277,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 535,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,367,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

