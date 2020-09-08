Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 237,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

