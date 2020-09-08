Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 523.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 100.0% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mylan by 3,034.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MYL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 49,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,060. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

