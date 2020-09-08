Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $765,116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,174,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,970,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,923 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,807,847 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.10.

