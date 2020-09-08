Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.