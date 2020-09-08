Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 206,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,121,367. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

