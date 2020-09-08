Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

