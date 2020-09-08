Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,055 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.20. 40,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,306. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $225.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.67 and its 200 day moving average is $190.42.

