Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 24,489 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.28% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 874.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 202,263 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 8,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,813. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $10.97 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.