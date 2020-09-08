Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,652 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. 1,754,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,702,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

