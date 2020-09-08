Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 4,198 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. 5,941,886 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.72.

