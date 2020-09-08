Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 629 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,842. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $23.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

