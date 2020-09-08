Restoration Hardware (RH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Restoration Hardware to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Restoration Hardware stock opened at $316.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.58. Restoration Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $345.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $140.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett raised Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.19.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

