ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.64. ReTo Eco-Solutions shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 12,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReTo Eco-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.