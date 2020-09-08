Rev Group (REVG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect Rev Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rev Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

